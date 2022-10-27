Century Textiles shares rise after core business aids earnings, management expects demand to rise

Mini
Pulp & Paper is the company's core business, contributing to majority of the overall sales.
Recommended ArticlesView All
T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?
IST6 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Shares of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd. rose as much as 5 percent on Thursday after the management said that demand for writing and printing paper is likely to increase due to the ban on single-use plastic.
Net sales during the quarter stood at Rs 1,211 crore, 21.3 percent higher than Rs 998 crore seen a year ago. Consolidated EBITDA also jumped 42 percent to Rs 157.9 crore compared to Rs 96.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The management also attributed the growth in the paper and pulp business to cost reductions and timely price corrections.