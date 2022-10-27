Homemarket newsstocks news

Century Textiles shares rise after core business aids earnings, management expects demand to rise

Century Textiles shares rise after core business aids earnings, management expects demand to rise

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

Pulp & Paper is the company's core business, contributing to majority of the overall sales.

Recommended Articles

View All

T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

IST6 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

IST5 Min(s) Read

Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

IST4 Min(s) Read

Shares of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd. rose as much as 5 percent on Thursday after the management said that demand for writing and printing paper is likely to increase due to the ban on single-use plastic.

The management expects demand to rise despite cost pressures in the domestic market and price cuts taken by several paper mills.
Pulp & Paper is the company's core business, contributing to a majority of the overall sales. For the September quarter, sales for this particular business increased 37 percent from last year to Rs 942 crore. The segment's operating profit increased by nearly 70 percent.
For overall results, the company's net profit more than doubled on a consolidated basis to Rs 70 crore, from Rs 32 crore during the same period last year.

Net sales during the quarter stood at Rs 1,211 crore, 21.3 percent higher than Rs 998 crore seen a year ago. Consolidated EBITDA also jumped 42 percent to Rs 157.9 crore compared to Rs 96.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The management also attributed the growth in the paper and pulp business to cost reductions and timely price corrections.

Also Read: Century Textile optimistic about paper segment demand as supply disruptions ease
Among the company's other businesses, the real estate business achieved a booking value of Rs 561 crore led by demand for quality housing.
However, the Textile business revenue declined 14 percent to Rs 224 crore. Capacity utilisation also fell to 86 percent from 91 percent during the same period last year. The demand for apparel fabric is stable while exports are severely impacted due to rising interest rates.
Also Read: Century Textiles buys 10-acre plot in Bengaluru, sees Rs 900-crore revenue potential
Shares of Century Textiles are trading 4 percent higher as of 12:10 PM at Rs 846.90.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Century TextilesCentury Textiles and Industries

Previous Article

JSW Steel subsidiary secures financing to modernise Texas plate mill

Next Article

IIFL Finance shares jump after home loans, gold loans drive profit growth