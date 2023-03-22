Century Plyboards shares drop for 10 out of last 12 sessions - fall to a 52-week low

The share price has fallen despite the bullish outlook given by ICICI Securities on the company earlier this week.

Shares of Century Plyboards (I) Ltd. hit their lowest level in 52 weeks on Wednesday after falling in 10 of the last 12 trading sessions.

The stock fell as much as 2 percent on Wednesday on BSE to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 459.30. Notably, the stock has fallen 9 percent in the past one month and over 34 percent in the past one year.

Interestingly, the share price has fallen despite the bullish outlook given by ICICI Securities on the company earlier this week.

In a research report dated March 20, ICICI Securities said that it was maintaining its ‘buy’ call on the stock with a March 2024 target of Rs 758. This implies a massive upside of 65 percent from the 52-week-low level seen on Wednesday.

ICICI Securities said, “We recently interacted with the management of Century Plyboards. The management indicated demand has improved QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) in Q4 till date for plywood, remained steady for MDF (due to lack of additional capacities) whereas in laminates it continues to remain tepid.”

It added that the company’s margins are expected to improve sequentially due to operating leverage and a two percent price hike taken in the plywood segment, which will help negate the increased cost of timber.

Additionally, Century Plyboards’ revenue is also expected to register a CAGR of 18 percent over financial year 2022-2024 enabled by its recently commissioned brownfield MDF expansion at Hoshiarpur, Punjab, noted the brokerage firm.

“We continue to like Century Plyboards for its strong growth prospects, high return ratios and healthy balance sheet and believe it will potentially be a major beneficiary of the uptick in housing demand and higher spend on home improvement post the pandemic,” ICICI Securities said.

Shares of Century Plyboards are down 1.2 percent and trading at Rs 463.