English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

dtest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsCentury Plyboards commences commercial production at new manufacturing line in Punjab MDF unit

Century Plyboards commences commercial production at new manufacturing line in Punjab MDF unit

Century Plyboards commences commercial production at new manufacturing line in Punjab MDF unit
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 6, 2023 2:13:37 PM IST (Published)

The plywood maker also commenced commercial production at the new manufacturing line effective March 5, 2023.

Century Plyboards, on Monday, said that it has completed the expansion of its medium density fiber (MDF) board unit at Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food for Thought: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Food for Thought: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Mar 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: Here’s explained why Indian airlines are set to see a more stable flight-path now  

Midair Musings: Here’s explained why Indian airlines are set to see a more stable flight-path now  

Mar 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The plywood maker also commenced commercial production at the new manufacturing line effective March 5, 2023.
Also Read | Century Plyboards upbeat about H2 as on ground demand scenario remains buoyant
Century Plyboards reported its December quarter earnings, last month. The company’s profit plunged 12 percent from last year to Rs 82.2 crore from Rs 94 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue also rose only three percent to Rs 883.7 crore against Rs 854.8 crore in the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, its margin fell by about 190 basis points (bps) to 14.5 percent.
Last year in December, Century Ply’s Executive Director Keshav Bhajanka told CNBC-TV18, “Demand was slightly subdued this quarter across segments. Demand should improve going forward; optimistic about quarter four and financial year 2024."
Shares of Century Plyboards are trading little changed at Rs 510.
Also Read | Construction material firm’s see margins, capacity utilization under pressure
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Century PlyMDF

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X