Century Plyboards commences commercial production at new manufacturing line in Punjab MDF unit

Century Plyboards, on Monday, said that it has completed the expansion of its medium density fiber (MDF) board unit at Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

The plywood maker also commenced commercial production at the new manufacturing line effective March 5, 2023.

Century Plyboards reported its December quarter earnings, last month. The company’s profit plunged 12 percent from last year to Rs 82.2 crore from Rs 94 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue also rose only three percent to Rs 883.7 crore against Rs 854.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, its margin fell by about 190 basis points (bps) to 14.5 percent.

Last year in December, Century Ply’s Executive Director Keshav Bhajanka told CNBC-TV18, “Demand was slightly subdued this quarter across segments. Demand should improve going forward; optimistic about quarter four and financial year 2024."

Shares of Century Plyboards are trading little changed at Rs 510.