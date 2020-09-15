Market Centrum recommends mid-small cap stocks amidst new Sebi regulations Updated : September 15, 2020 03:41 PM IST With funds changing their portfolio sizes and allocation now, this new rule will bring upon the much-needed impetus to mid-caps and small-caps, added the brokerage. Centrum listed out 5 mid-caps and 10 small-caps for the investors to look upto. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply