Centre to offload at least 5 percent stake in LIC IPO: Report 

The Centre is planning to sell a 5 percent stake in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) initial public offering. The government has finally received the embedded valuation report for the country’s largest insurer and may file the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) within a week, reported Economic Times.

“A minimum of 5 percent will have to be done. The final size will be decided depending on the number of shares, which is very large," said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), in an interview.

The government is looking to sell off a portion of its stake in the company to raise Rs 65,000 crore to Rs 75,000 crore in order to meet its divestment target of Rs 78,000 crore in the current fiscalThe government is looking to sell off a portion of its stake in the company to raise Rs 65,000 crore to Rs 75,000 crore in order to meet its divestment target of Rs 78,000 crore in the current fiscal, of which there are less than two months left. The government has already managed to raise roughly Rs 12,000 crore through the sale of Air India and other Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Also read:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had indicated in her Union Budget speech that the proposed public offer, potentially the largest that the country has ever seen, will open sometime in the current fiscal.

Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd and seven other banks will be managing the IPO while the embedded valuation report has been carried out by the implementation advisor E&Y, reported ET.

At the same time, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will be making changes to the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy to allow foreign institutional investors (FII) and foreign portfolio investors (FPI) to buy shares in the upcoming IPO.