    • Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank shares locked in 20% upper circuit on divestment news

    Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank shares locked in 20% upper circuit on divestment news

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Shares of the Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank were frozen in their respective 20 percent upper circuit on Monday on a report that the central government has shortlisted these banks for divestment.

    As per a report by CNBC Awaaz, these two lenders might see a 51 percent sale in the first phase of disinvestment. The government will amend the Banking Regulations Act, and some other banking laws for divestment, the report added.
    Indian Overseas Bank was locked in a 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 23.60, also its 52-week high. Meanwhile, the Central Bank of India was also locked ib a 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 24.30.
    In the Union Budget 2021, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the decision to privatise two public sector banks (PSBs) in 2021-22. The Centre has set an ambitious divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for FY22.
    The government's plans to sell its stakes in Air India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Shipping Corporation of India and some other companies have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
