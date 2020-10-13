  • SENSEX
Cement shares gain on Jefferies rating upgrade; Ramco Cements rises 5%, UltraTech gains 4%

Updated : October 13, 2020 11:49 AM IST

Jefferies upgraded UltraTech Cement to 'buy' with a target at Rs 5,150 per share lifting the stock 4 percent higher.
ACC and Ambuja Cements advanced 2.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively as Jefferies maintains 'buy' calls on both the stocks.
The brokerage upgraded the EBITDA estimate for the sector by 4-5 percent over FY21-23.
