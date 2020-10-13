Market Cement shares gain on Jefferies rating upgrade; Ramco Cements rises 5%, UltraTech gains 4% Updated : October 13, 2020 11:49 AM IST Jefferies upgraded UltraTech Cement to 'buy' with a target at Rs 5,150 per share lifting the stock 4 percent higher. ACC and Ambuja Cements advanced 2.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively as Jefferies maintains 'buy' calls on both the stocks. The brokerage upgraded the EBITDA estimate for the sector by 4-5 percent over FY21-23. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.