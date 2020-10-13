Cement shares gain on Jefferies rating upgrade; Ramco Cements rises 5%, UltraTech gains 4%

Cement stocks rose on Tuesday after brokerage house Jefferies turned constructive on the sector and believes that the demand outlook is improving. It has revised estimates for volumes, realisations and operating costs. The brokerage upgraded the EBITDA estimate for the sector by 4-5 percent over FY21-23.

Individually, the brokerage upgraded Ramco Cements to 'buy' with a target at Rs 900 per share. The stock rose as much as 5 percent to Rs 795.50 on BSE following the upgrade.

Jefferies also upgraded UltraTech Cement to 'buy' with a target at Rs 5,150 per share lifting the stock 4 percent higher to Rs 4,473.30 per share on BSE.

Shree Cement also added 2.6 percent to Rs 21,501.50 per share after an upgrade by the brokerage from 'underperform' to 'hold' rating with a target at Rs 23,000.

Other Cement stocks ACC and Ambuja Cements advanced 2.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively as Jefferies maintains 'buy' calls on both the stocks.

Experts believe that the cement industry demand is slowly improving on the back of pent-up demand in the economy coming after the phase-wise relaxations amid the pandemic.

The cement sector witnessed a significant demand growth in the month of September 2020. The industry demand has risen 20 percent MoM and over 10 percent, YoY.

CARE Ratings, in a recent report, mentioned that the rural demand will be the major driver for cement, however, the demand has been subdued in urban India.

The volume recovery seen in May and June, driven by strong demand from the rural and semi-urban areas, has largely sustained in 2QFY21, it added.

For the September quarter, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services expect the aggregate sales volume of coverage universe to improve 3.4 percent year on year (YoY) on a better demand scenario in the North, Central and East regions. It added that there should be further earnings upgrades for its coverage universe.