Cement prices declining in most markets due to monsoon: Jefferies

Jefferies has released a new report where they say that cement price is continuing to decline in most markets due to the monsoon season.

Cement prices are declining in most markets due to the monsoon, according to a research report put out by Jeffries. The all-India average prices are currently below January 2022 average when the cost pressure was less. The report has also cautioned that high input costs and soft pricing may weaken the second quarter of the financial year for the sector further.

The recent price hike comes after the fall in cement prices by approximately Rs 40 to 60 per bag since May 2022. The dealers have also indicated the pressure on prices due to the ramp-up of newly commissioned clinker capacity by Shree Cement, UltraTech and Dalmia.

Earlier in July, the Competition Commission finalised a report on its investigation into the alleged cement cartelisation operating in the eastern and southern regions of the country.

Pan India Check

In East India, the weak cement prices for August, particularly in the Kolkata market were down due to the fight for volumes. There was a price increase of Rs 10 to 15 per bag from September 5 and another Rs 10 per bag increase is expected from the September 15.

In West India, the producers have announced a price hike of approximately Rs 20 per bag in Ahmedabad and Pune markets from the fifth to September and there is no price hike announcement in Mumbai.

In central India, the cement prices were largely stable in the trade segment, except for a minor decline in the Lucknow market. For South India, the monsoons have been intensifying in the last two weeks of August, and the prices declined by approximately Rs 10 per bag in Bangalore and Chennai.

While petcoke costs have eased from the peak it is still above January 2022 and coal is substantially higher.