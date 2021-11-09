Cement cos to perform better from next fiscal; prefer UltraTech, JK Cement, Ramco: Reliance Securities

Binod Modi, head-strategy at Reliance Securities, on Tuesday, said that he expects cement companies to perform better going forward, from Q1FY23 onwards. He also said that among their picks in the cement space, they prefer UltraTech Cement from the largecap space and JK Cement, Ramco Cements, JK Lakshmi Cement from the midcap space.

Binod Modi, head-strategy at Reliance Securities, on Tuesday, said that they prefer UltraTech Cement from the largecap space and JK Cement, Ramco Cements, JK Lakshmi Cement from the midcap space.

“We like UltraTech Cement from the largecap space. In midcap, we like JK Cement, Ramco Cements, JK Lakshmi Cement. We are optimistic about these companies,” he mentioned.

He believes that the housing sector and infrastructure are booster sectors for the overall cement industry.

“Real estate, housing sector and infrastructure are booster sectors for the overall cement industry and from the first quarter of FY23, the performance of cement companies should get better. So, overall cement stocks continue to look in good shape,” Modi said, in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

According to him, the price increase will continue. “The price, which we have seen so far, the increase in the month of October, it may increase further in the coming months. So, we continue to remain optimistic about the pricing part. We believe that given the strong demand environment, cement industry has pricing power as of now and they will continue to earn on every cost increase,” said Modi.

For more details, watch the video