Cello World looks to raise around Rs 2,000 crore via IPO

By Yash Jain  Mar 27, 2023 11:53:38 AM IST (Published)

Cello World, a renowned brand in the home essentials and furniture segment, is planning to raise approximately Rs 2,000 crore via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO is likely to be a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. Cello has appointed three investment bankers — JM Financial, IIFL, and ICICI Securities — to manage the IPO process.

The company is expected to file the IPO Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by August this year. Cello World owns 55 percent in Cello Wimplast, a listed entity in the Indian stock market.
Also Read: India's market capitalisation drops below $3 trillion for the first time in nine months
Cello World has a strong presence in various home essential segments, including drinkware, lunch boxes, cookware, and dinnerware. Additionally, the company has expanded its product portfolio to include bathroom accessories, air purifiers, vegetable and fruit washers, and UV sanitisers.
Cello World has also entered the furniture segment, offering a wide range of products such as chairs, dining tables, desks, stools, and storage furniture.
The company's diversified product portfolio has helped it establish a strong market presence in the Indian consumer goods industry. The IPO will provide Cello World with the necessary funds to expand its product range and improve its distribution network. The funds raised through the IPO will also help the company reduce its debt and enhance its financial position.
Also Read: HDFC Mutual Fund files for India’s first Sovereign Green Bond MF
