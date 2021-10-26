CEAT worst hit on Nifty500; stock tanks 10% as Q2 results disappoint

CEAT shares tanked as much as 10 percent on the BSE in early morning trade on Tuesday and were the worst performers on Nifty500 after lower-than-expected net profit for Q2 of FY22 wrecked investor sentiment.

The auto-ancillary company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 42 crore in the quarter ended September as compared to Rs 181.9 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's revenue rose nearly 24 percent on-year to Rs 2,451.8 crore in Q2.

Operating margin witnessed a sharp contraction to 9 percent in Q2 from 14.8 percent reported a year ago. A jump in raw material costs, employee benefit expenses, depreciation and amortisation expenses, and other expenses weighed on CEAT's operational performance.

The management said, the rising input cost has weighed on the company's gross margins but has been partially offset by price adjustments over the last quarter.

"While the steep increase in input costs continued to put pressure on our margins, there was a slight increase in our debt levels as well, largely on account of higher capital expenditure and higher inventory," said Kumar Subbiah, CFO of CEAT.

ICICI Securities likes CEAT’s plan to drive growth by way of market share gains while focusing on margins.

However, sustained capital expenditure intensity and lower industry pricing power are likely to curtail free cash flow generation and increase leverage. Improvement in return on capital employed is also unlikely to surpass 15 percent in FY24 thereby curtailing potential valuation expansion, the brokerage added.

A management conference call with analysts is scheduled for later today, which is expected to shed more light on CEAT's performance and prospects.

At 09:52 am, shares of the RPG Group company were down 5.2 percent at Rs 1,225.60 on the BSE. The scrip opened with a gap down open of 6.5 percent today.

The stock has been losing for the last three days and has fallen over 9 percent during the period.