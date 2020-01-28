This multi-bagger smallcap tyre stock could rise 23% this year, predicts Motilal Oswal
Updated : January 28, 2020 12:31 PM IST
CEAT share price has corrected almost 13 percent in the last one year, under-performing the Sensex by over 28 percent.
Shares of CEAT quoted at Rs 1002.85 apiece on BSE, up 0.49 percent.
CEAT posted a marginal 0.2 percent rise in its consolidated profit at Rs 52.5 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.
