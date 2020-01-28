Countdown

In association with
#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Auto

This multi-bagger smallcap tyre stock could rise 23% this year, predicts Motilal Oswal

Updated : January 28, 2020 12:31 PM IST

CEAT share price has corrected almost 13 percent in the last one year, under-performing the Sensex by over 28 percent.
Shares of CEAT quoted at Rs 1002.85 apiece on BSE, up 0.49 percent.
CEAT posted a marginal 0.2 percent rise in its consolidated profit at Rs 52.5 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.
This multi-bagger smallcap tyre stock could rise 23% this year, predicts Motilal Oswal
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

India's crude steel output rises 1.8% to 111.2 MT in 2019

India's crude steel output rises 1.8% to 111.2 MT in 2019

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement