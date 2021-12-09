MapmyIndia IPO to open today; should you subscribe?

CE Info Systems's initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 1,040 crore will open for subscription on Thursday, December 9. The IPO of CE Info Systems, which owns the MapmyIndia portal, is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity by promoters and existing shareholders, which means the company will not get any proceeds from the issue.

The IPO of MapmyIndia, a provider of digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies, will close for subscription on December 13.

CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) shares will be available for bidding in a price range of Rs 1,000-1,033 under the IPO in multiples of 14. At the upper end of the price band, one lot is worth Rs 14,462.

MapmyIndia shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on December 21. CE Info Systems raised Rs 312 crore from 24 anchor investors by allotting 30.2 lakh equity shares at Rs 1,033 apiece ahead of the IPO. Its anchor investors include Fidelity, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, SBI MF, HDFC MF and ICICI Pru.

Should you subscribe to the MapmyIndia IPO? Here's what brokerages say:

Angel One

The brokerage has a subscribe rating on the CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) IPO from a long-term perspective, citing the company's leadership position in India, client base and the benefits of network effect, healthy margins and return profile as well strong cash conversion.

"MapmyIndia, being a pioneer, has certain advantages as its digital maps and other solutions are localised for the challenging Indian Geography and are extensive in terms of coverage. There is the scope of further up-selling or cross-selling while the maps and platform are constantly updated with validated feedbacks which can create a network effect. Despite the impact of COVID on key customer market (Automobile & Mobility Tech) in FY21, the

company was able to post revenue growth of ~3% and the margin profile is strong which would be supported with the growing scale going ahead," Angel One said.

At the upper end of the price band, the company is commanding a price to sales multiple of around 36 times on FY21 revenue and 28 times based on TTM revenues, according to the brokerage.

Motilal Oswal

The brokerage recommends investors with high-risk appetites subscribe to the MapmyIndia IPO for listing gains.

"We like MapmyIndia given its leadership in digital mapping, strong entry barriers, robust profitable data and tech platform along with consistent financials. The issue is valued at 27 times 1HFY22 annualized EV/sales, which although expensive is similar to other Indian unicorns," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.