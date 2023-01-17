CDSL shares drop for 11th day in a row, longest run since listing in 2017

Shares of CDSL have dropped over 35 percent in the past year.

Shares of Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL) fell over 1 percent in Tuesday’s trade to hit the session’s low of Rs 1,054.75. With Tuesday’s fall in price, shares of the National Stock Exchange-listed CDSL have continued their downward trend for the 11th consecutive session, recording the stock’s longest losing streak since it was listed on the bourse in 2017.

The stock has declined nearly 3 percent in the past week and over 11 percent in value in the last one-month period. Shares of CDSL have dropped over 35 percent in the past year.

According to a recently released report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, CDSL continued to maintain its overall market share of 72 percent in December 2022 as the number of new demat accounts added in December advanced to 2.1 million from 1.8 million additions in the month of November.

CDSL manages over seven crore demat accounts of investors or Beneficial Owners (BOs) spread across India. These BOs are serviced by CDSL's 580 depository participants from over 20,000 locations. CDSL facilitates holding and transacting in securities in electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges.

For the September quarter, CDSL posted a marginal rise of 0.3 percent in its net profit at Rs 68.61 crore compared to Rs 68.40 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net sales increased 9.71 percent year-on-year to Rs 122.8 crore in the September quarter from Rs 111.94 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA climbed 1.43 percent YoY to Rs 95.23 crore from Rs 93.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of CDSL ended 0.87 percent lower at Rs 1,061.10 on Tuesday.