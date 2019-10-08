CDSL freezes DHFL's promoter holding for delay in announcing Q1 results
Updated : October 08, 2019 08:08 AM IST
CDSL has frozen shareholding of debt-ridden mortgage lender DHFL's promoters, sources said on Monday.
The decision has been taken after the company failed to announce its first quarterly results, they said.
