CCL Products shares at a 52-week high; set for third straight annual gain

Shares of CCL Products (India Ltd.), a company engaged in the production, trade, and distribution of coffee, jumped over 5 percent in trade on Tuesday to hit their highest level in 52 weeks.

The stock counter saw a spurt in trading volumes, with the number of shares changing hands on the BSE rising by over 2.7 times in morning trade.

Notably, the CCL Products stock has been a strong performer in the recent past, with the share price surging over 41 percent in the last year compared to a 9.5 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock is up nearly 25 percent.

In the September quarter, CCL Products delivered strong revenue growth with consolidated revenue of Rs 507 crore, up 50 percent compared to a year ago. The growth was on account of robust volume growth of nearly 25 percent and higher realizations during the quarter.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 58 crore, up 17 percent from a year ago. The gross profit margin was 44.6 percent, down 811 basis points compared with a year ago, but up 331 basis points sequentially as coffee prices saw a downward trend during the period.

The management remains confident of achieving 20-25 percent volume growth in the current fiscal. Moreover, a 10-15 percent price growth is expected to aid the company’s overall revenue growth of nearly 40 percent.

Post-earnings, brokerage house Axis Direct said that it maintained a high conviction ‘BUY’ rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 600 per share.

Shares of CCL Products are currently trading at Rs 534.45, up 3.15 percent.