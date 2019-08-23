Market
CCD shares hit upper circuit for 5th consecutive session
Updated : August 23, 2019 01:02 PM IST
CCD shares have been rising after the company announced divestment in the real estate unit.
Intraday, the shares of the company surged 5.13 percent to Rs 79.90 per share on the NSE on Friday
