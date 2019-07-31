#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
CCD shares hit lower circuit for 2nd day as VG Siddhartha found dead

Updated : July 31, 2019 09:33 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises shares hit lower circuit of 20 percent for the second consecutive time on Wednesday after founder VG Siddhartha’s body was found early morning in Karnataka’s Netravathi River. 
Intraday, the stock fell 20 percent to its day’s low of Rs 122.75 per share on the NSE. In last two trading sessions, the stock plunged 40 percent, and in last one year it tanked 54 percent.
On Wednesday, at 6 AM, Café Coffee Day’s founder VG Siddhartha’s decomposed body was found after 36 hours of searching in Netravathi River.
