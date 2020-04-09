Cash-rich corporates could initiate buybacks post COVID-19

American philanthropist Shelby Cullom Davis had once said, "You make the most of your money in a bear market, you just don't realise it."

The age-old quote goes well with the current bear market situation, where the Indian market is in a distraught position with sharp corrections and multi-year low trailing valuations. Intelligent investors with cash at hand are seeing the market as an opportunity to grow wealth, so are corporates.

For companies, buyback is a great opportunity to repurchase its own shares at a discounted value.

In simple terms, buyback/share repurchase is initiated when a company wants to buy its own outstanding shares available on the open market. Normally it's done to increase the value of the remaining shares in the market or to reward investors or prevent other shareholders from taking a controlling stake in the company.

But again, the real question is -- are corporates financially stable to opt for buybacks?

An interesting insight pointed out by Motilal Oswal is that with the heightened uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, it's quite certain that the businesses will not be in a hurry to invest in capex in the foreseeable future. This only leaves companies with enough liquidity to finance buyback.

Post 2008, the US saw a trend of buybacks, where the S&P 500 constituents focused on returning cash to shareholders via shares repurchase and dividends. Between CY10-19, companies cumulatively made buybacks worth $5.3 trillion.

According to Motilal Oswal, sectors that have low leverage (debt/equity), high net cash, low trailing valuations and high payout ratios stand a greater chance for a potential buyback.

For instance, consumer, IT, pharma and cement companies are the least leveraged sectors while the highest dividend payouts expected in FY20E are from consumer and IT stocks, said the brokerage.

One sector that leads the trail of buybacks in India is IT.

Top-5 tech giants -- TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra -- have together completed buybacks worth Rs 867 billion over 2017-19.

However, the pace of buyback announcements from companies had reduced with the introduction of buyback tax in July, 2019, wherein the companies were required to pay tax (20 percent) on the distributed income. Also, the Companies Act prescribes a minimum 12 months gap between two buybacks.

Surprisingly, the recent stock price and valuation correction has once again led to companies resorting to buybacks, even post COVID-19.