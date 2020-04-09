Cash-rich corporates could initiate buybacks post COVID-19
Updated : April 09, 2020 05:48 PM IST
Motilal Oswal believes that with the heightened uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, it's quite certain that the businesses will not be in a hurry to invest in capex in the foreseeable future, leaving companies with enough liquidity to finance buybacks.
And, sectors that have low leverage (debt/equity), high net cash, low trailing valuations and high payout ratios stand a greater chance for a potential buyback.
Top-5 tech giants- TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra- have together completed buybacks worth Rs 867 billion over 2017-19.