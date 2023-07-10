CarTrade Tech to acquire 100% stake in Sobek from OLX India B.V. for Rs 537 crore

Shares of Cartrade Tech Ltd ended at Rs 486.85, down by Rs 8.55, or 1.73 percent on the BSE.
Automotive platform CarTrade Tech Ltd on Monday said it will acquire a 100 percent stake in Sobek Auto India Private Ltd from OLX India B.V. for Rs 537.43 crore.
The objective of the acquisition is in furtherance of the strategic objectives of the company to undertake investments that provide synergistic benefits to the existing businesses of CarTrade Tech.
Incorporated on October 30, 2018, Sobek is a company registered under the Companies Act, of 2013. It is engaged in the business of running an automotive digital platform and a classified internet business.
On June 30, 2023, Sobek acquired the classifieds internet business from OLX India Private Ltd on the terms and conditions agreed under a business transfer agreement.
As part of the acquisition, Sobekhas entered into an Intellectual Property License Agreement and a Transitional Support Agreement for the use of certain brands and technology.
Founded in 2009, CarTrade is backed by marquee investors -- Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JPMorgan, and March Capital. The CarTrade platform allows customers to buy and sell used cars as well as new cars.
The firm is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services through its brands -- CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto, and AutoBiz.
