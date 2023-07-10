CarTrade Tech to acquire 100% stake in Sobek from OLX India B.V. for Rs 537 crore

Shares of Cartrade Tech Ltd ended at Rs 486.85, down by Rs 8.55, or 1.73 percent on the BSE.

Automotive platform CarTrade Tech Ltd on Monday said it will acquire a 100 percent stake in Sobek Auto India Private Ltd from OLX India B.V. for Rs 537.43 crore.

The objective of the acquisition is in furtherance of the strategic objectives of the company to undertake investments that provide synergistic benefits to the existing businesses of CarTrade Tech

Incorporated on October 30, 2018, Sobek is a company registered under the Companies Act, of 2013. It is engaged in the business of running an automotive digital platform and a classified internet business.