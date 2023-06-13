CNBC TV18
Shares of this online vehicle purchase platform have gained 25% in a month
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023

The stock has gained over 50 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 341.05 touched on March 28.

Shares of online auto platform CarTrade Tech Ltd. gained 25 percent in the last month owing to a sudden spike in volume. During this period, share prices have moved up from Rs 417 to Rs 519 on the BSE.

The stock saw a huge surge in volumes in the past week. CarTrade notched up a volume of 1.1 lakh shares on Monday. On Friday, 5 lakh shares were traded, while the share trade volume was 32 lakh on June 8 and 15 lakh on June 5.
This was way higher than the six-month average trading volume of 2 lakh shares. The massive increase in volume suggests that a lot of buyers are showing interest in the stock.
X