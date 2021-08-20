CarTrade Tech makes a tepid debut; lists at 1% discount at Rs 1,600

CarTrade Tech has been listed at Rs 1,600 apiece on the BSE, a discount of 1.1 percent to the issue price.

CarTrade Tech made a tepid debut on the bourses Friday as the shares got listed at Rs 1,599.80 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a discount of 1.12 percent to the issue price of Rs 1,618.

The initial public offering (IPO) of CarTrade had witnessed a strong subscription during August 9-11. The was subscribed 20.29 times in total. The three-day IPO received bids for 26,31,74,823 shares against 1,29,72,552 shares on offer, as per exchanges data.

The company raised Rs 2,998.51 crore through its public issue that was a complete offer for sale by existing selling shareholders.

The CarTrade platform allows customers to buy and sell used cars as well as new cars. The firm is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services through its brands -- CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto, and AutoBiz.