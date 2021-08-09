CarTrade Tech IPO subscribed 17% so far on first day

The initial public offering of multichannel mobility platform CarTrade Tech has been subscribed 17 percent on August 9, the first day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 22.23 lakh equity shares against the IPO size of 1.29 crore equity shares, as per the subscription data available on exchanges.

The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 34 percent, and non-institutional investors bought 12,384 equity shares against their portion of 27.79 lakh equity shares. Qualified institutional buyers are yet to start bidding for the offer.

The Rs 2,998.51-crore IPO of CarTrade Tech is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 18,532,216 equity shares worth Rs 2,998.51 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.

Investors participating in the OFS include Springfield Venture International, Macritchie Investments, Shree Krishna Trust, Victor Anthony Perry III, CMDB II, Highdell Investment, Bina Vinod Sanghi (Jointly Held with Vinay Vinod Sanghi), Vinay Vinod Sanghi (jointly held with Seena Vinay Sanghi), and Daniel Edward Neary.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,585–1,618 per equity share. The offer closes on August 11.

In terms of valuations, the post-issue FY2021 PE works out 73.4x to (at the upper end of the issue price band). There are no listed peers for comparison. However, the company is doing better compared to its unlisted peers in terms of financials, said Angel Broking.

"We believe the company has a strong brand, better technology platforms, and a profitable & scalable business model. Hence, we recommend a ‘subscribe’ rating on the issue," the brokerage added.