CARE Ratings shares slip 5% as CEO Rajesh Mokashi sent on leave

Shares of CARE Ratings fell over 5 percent on Thursday after the company's board of directors decided to send Rajesh Mokashi, managing director and CEO, on leave, with immediate effect, until further notice.

The company has appointed TN Arun Kumar, currently executive director (Ratings), as interim chief executive officer of the company.

The stock fell as much as 5.3 percent to Rs 858.75 per share on the BSE. At 1:15 AM, the stock was trading 5.1 percent lower at Rs 860.40 as compared to 0.3 percent (125 points) fall in the BSE Sensex at 39,090.

"The board of directors of CARE Ratings Limited has at its meeting today decided, pending the completion of the examination of anonymous complaint received by SEBI to place Mr Rajesh Mokashi, Managing Director & CEO of CARE, on leave, with immediate effect, until further notice," the statement said.

Earlier ICRA too sent its head on leave after an anonymous complaint to SEBI, the market regulator, alleged that there were lapses in its rating mechanism.

Several rating agencies had given high ratings to IL&FS when the ground reality of the company was different.

Also, track all live market updates on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog