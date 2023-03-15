Capri Global's gold loan business crosses Rs 1,000 crore in AUM within a year of launch

The board of Capri Global Capital at its meeting held last month on February 13 had approved the issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the company for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,200 crore by way of a rights issue.

Capri Global Capital Ltd. on Tuesday announced that its gold loan business has reached the Rs 1,000 crore milestone in Assets Under Management (AUM) within a year of its launch in August 2022.

The company’s exclusive gold loan branch count has also increased to more than 500 from 108 branches on the formal launch date of August 26, 2022.

Capri Global also informed on Tuesday that ICICI Securities Ltd, the lead manager of its rights issue announced last month, has received the certificate dated March 14 from the registrar, Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd, certifying that the minimum subscription has been received in the issue.

The board of Capri Global Capital at its meeting held last month on February 13 had approved the issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the company for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,200 crore by way of a rights issue.

The board had approved the issue in the ratio of 11:64 (11 equity shares for every 64 shares held by shareholders). It had fixed February 17 as the record date to determine the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue.

Capri Global Capital Limited (earlier known as Money Matters Financial Services Ltd) is a non-deposit taking NBFC primarily focused in the business of financial advisory services (debt syndication) and trading in debt securities. Apart from gold loans, the company is engaged in business of providing loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), providing long-term finance for construction of residential houses, retail lending and in providing ancillary services related to the said business activities in India.

