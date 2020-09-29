Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 22 lakh in 10 years

Caplin Points Labs has been a strong long-term performer giving robust return and steadily rising in the last 10 years. The pharma stock which traded around Rs 3 in 2010 has surged over 21,100 percent to quote at Rs 556 currently. To put it into perspective, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock in 2010 would now be valued over Rs 22 lakh currently.

In the last one year as well, the stock has risen 35 percent and 95 percent in 2020 amid a general rise in the pharma stocks due to the coronavirus pandemic. In comparison, benchmark Nifty fell 2.5 percent during the last one year and has declined 8 percent since the beginning of this year.

The stock fell to its fresh 52-week low of Rs 180 on March 24, 2020, amid the pandemic-led selloff. However, it regained momentum and surged 280 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 686 earlier last month (August 7).

Peer comparison

The stock has outperformed its peers and is the top performer in the pharma space during the last ten years. It is followed by Ajanta Pharma which rallied 4,967 percent in this period. Meanwhile, Aarti Drugs and Granules India jumped 4,346 percent and 3,908 percent, respectively. Natco Pharma, IOL Chemicals, Medicamen Biotech, Abbott India, Marksans Pharma and Neuland Labs rose over 1000 percent each.

Earnings

For the June quarter, the consolidated net profit came in at Rs 54.55 crore, 8.97 percent as compared to Rs 50.06 crore in the year-ago period. The net profit margin in Q1FY21 was reported at 22.72 percent, down 3.28 percent YoY versus 26 percent in the corresponding quarter next year.

Meanwhile, the consolidated net revenue of the firm stood at Rs 240.08 crore, up 24.68 percent YoY from Rs 192.55 crore in Q1FY20. EBITDA also rose 6.26 percent to Rs 71.6 crore in Q1 against Rs 67.38 crore last year.

During the period of 10 years, the firm has risen steadily. In FY20, the firm logged Rs 904.5 crore in revenue as compared to Rs 62.46 crore in FY10. Net profit also rose over 6,300 percent during the period to Rs 215 crore from Rs 333 lakh.

Brokerage

Analysts are also bullish on the stock despite the continued rise. ICICI Securities said that the rise in revenue in Q1 for the firm was robust, however, EBITDA margins fell 517 bps YoY to 29.8 percent due to higher operational costs. The sequential margin improvement was on account of better gross margins despite higher staff costs due to recently acquired subsidiaries. The company continues to offer a compelling risk-reward scenario at current valuations, it added and maintains a 'buy' call on the stock.