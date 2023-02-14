English
Caplin Point Lab subsidiary gets USFDA nod for postpartum hemorrhage injection

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 14, 2023 4:48:42 PM IST (Published)

The injection is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD) of Hemabate Injection of Pfizer Inc.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. on Tuesday said its US subsidiary, Caplin Steriles Ltd., has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for carboprost tromethamine injection, which is used for the treatment of postpartum hemorrhage due to uterine atony.

Uterine atony is a major cause of postpartum hemorrhage which leads to excessive bleeding after delivery.


Caplin Steriles Ltd. has obtained abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval for Carboprost Tromethamine Injection USP, 250 mcg single-dose vials. This is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD) of Hemabate Injection of Pfizer Inc.

"We’re expecting 2-3 more approvals in the coming months, as we look to expand our footprint in the US," said CC Paarthipan, Chairman of Caplin Point Laboratories.

According to IQVIA data, the drug had total sales of about $55 million in the US for the twelve months that ended in September 2022.

Caplin Steriles has developed and filed for 28 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) in the US on its own and with partners. The company has received 19 approvals so far.

Also, the pharma major is working on a portfolio of over 40 simple and complex injectable and ophthalmic products that it intends to file over the next four years.

Caplin Steriles is a niche sterile product manufacturing company that is approved by several regulatory agencies, including USFDA and EU-GMP.

Shares of Caplin Point Lab ended 1.63 percent lower at Rs 693 on Tuesday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
