Caplin Point Labs’ subsidiary gets final USFDA nod for skeletal muscle relaxation Injection

Tamil Nadu-based pharma company Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. on Friday announced that the United States Food and Drug Administation (USFDA) has granted final approval to the company’s subsidiary Caplin Steriles Ltd. for Rocuronium Bromide Injection, a neuromuscular blocking agent.

The company said that the US drug regulator has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Rocuronium Bromide Injection, 10 mg/mL in 5 mL and 10 mL multi-dose vials, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of Organon USA Inc’s Zemuron injection.

Rocuronium Bromide Injection is a neuromuscular blocking agent, used as an adjunct to general anesthesia to facilitate both rapid sequence and routine tracheal intubation, and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation.

The Rocuronium Bromide Injection had US sales of approximately $53 million for the 12-month period ending September 2022, according to healthcare information services company IQVIA.

Caplin Steriles Ltd. is a niche sterile product manufacturing company that has developed and filed 29 ANDAs in the US on its own and with partners. The pharma major has received 19 approvals so far. The company’s subsidiary caters to the rapidly growing demand for injectable products in the US and other regulated markets.

Recently, ICICI Direct maintained its ‘buy’ call on the stock, with a 12-month price target of Rs 865 per share.

In a research note dated February 14, brokerage firm ICICI Direct said, “Banking on a strong footprint in the smaller LatAm (Latin American) markets, the company is establishing itself in the complex US injectable space besides foraying into bigger LatAm markets. We are positive on the company's strong earnings profile and focused approach with growth capex.”

Shares of Caplin Point ended 0.5 percent higher at Rs 659.05.