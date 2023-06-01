Caplin Point unit's Gummidipoondi plant gets four observations from the USFDA

Caplin Point’s subsidiary Caplin Steriles was recently granted approval for a new non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug by the USFDA in May.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. on Thursday announced that the United States health regulator has concluded the inspection of its subsidiary’s Gummidipoondi plant in Tamil Nadu with four observations.

Live Tv

Loading...

The good manufacturing practice (GMP) and pre-approval inspection (PAI) was conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at Caplin Steriles Ltd.’s sterile injectable site at Gummidipoondi from May 22 to May 31.