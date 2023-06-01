English
Caplin Point unit's Gummidipoondi plant gets four observations from the USFDA

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 1:18:00 PM IST (Published)

Caplin Point’s subsidiary Caplin Steriles was recently granted approval for a new non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug by the USFDA in May.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. on Thursday announced that the United States health regulator has concluded the inspection of its subsidiary’s Gummidipoondi plant in Tamil Nadu with four observations.

The good manufacturing practice (GMP) and pre-approval inspection (PAI) was conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at Caplin Steriles Ltd.’s sterile injectable site at Gummidipoondi from May 22 to May 31.


The company said that four observations were made by the USFDA at the end of the inspection. The company said that the observations were not repeated or related to any data integrity.

