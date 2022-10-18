    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Capacit'e Infraprojects wins order worth Rs 150 crore from GIFT SEZ

    Capacit'e Infraprojects wins order worth Rs 150 crore from GIFT SEZ

    Capacit'e Infraprojects wins order worth Rs 150 crore from GIFT SEZ
    By CNBCTV18.com

    Shares of Capacite Infraprojects are down 7 percent so far this year.

    Construction Engineering company Capacite’s Infraprojects Ltd. has received an order worth Rs 150.72 crore from GIFT SEZ Limited for the construction of the headquarters of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).
    The company, in a press release, said that the building will be constructed in the Gujarat International Finance Tech-city Special Economic Zone (GIFT SEZ) in Gandhinagar.
    Capacit’e Infraprojects said that the new order will help it to diversify its clientele and generate additional business.
    “The new order will help us to further consolidate our position in high-growth businesses. Amidst a challenging environment, this new order also supports us to diversify our clientele, generate additional business from existing marquee clients and appropriately manage commodity risk through pass-through clauses,” said Rahul Katyal, Managing Director of Capacit’e Infraprojects.
    The building construction major, which mainly focuses on housing, commercial and institutional infrastructure in metro cities, asserted that the new order along with the existing orders book gives it the confidence to deliver good growth in the coming quarters.
    Capacit’e Infraprojects is confident of delivering the new project within the stipulated timeline, the company release said.
    Earlier in April, the company received a contract worth Rs 826.49 crore from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and a private sector client. The contracts included building a multi-specialty hospital worth Rs 599.04 crore in Bhandup, Mumbai, and the construction of a residential project worth Rs 227.45 crore in Navi Mumbai.
    Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd. specialises in the construction of super high-rise buildings and it has a presence in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Pune.
    Shares of Capacite Infraprojects ended 0.8 percent higher at Rs 160.45.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
