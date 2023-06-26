Capacite Infraprojects shares gain most in a month after winning Rs 452 crore order

The project has been secured from a reputed private sector client, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges.

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects surged seven percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company bagged an order worth Rs 452.5 crore for the construction of residential and commercial towers in the National Capital Region of Delhi (NCR).

The project has been secured from a reputed private sector client, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges.

"We remain confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction," the company's managing director Rahul Katyal said.

In addition, the company said that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Capacite Infraprojects will remain closed for all the directors and designated employees from June 26 to June 28.

Capacite lnfraprojects is a leading building construction company with having presence in Delhi-NCR, Goa, MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Pune, with a specialisation in the construction of super high-rise buildings.

In February, Capacite Infraprojects secured a contract worth Rs 181.36 crore from state-owned oil company Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for the construction of residential towers in Mumbai.

The contract involved the construction of residential buildings at Indian Oil Nagar, the public sector undertaking’s residential complex site located in Andheri (West), Mumbai.

In January, the company has also received an order from Ashar Ventures for the construction of a 60-storied residential tower, Ashar Pulse, in Thane for a contract value of Rs 203 crore.