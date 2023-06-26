CNBC TV18
Capacite Infraprojects shares gain most in a month after winning Rs 452 crore order

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 1:01:11 PM IST (Published)

The project has been secured from a reputed private sector client, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges.

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects surged seven percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company bagged an order worth Rs 452.5 crore for the construction of residential and commercial towers in the National Capital Region of Delhi (NCR).

The project has been secured from a reputed private sector client, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges.


"We remain confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction," the company's managing director Rahul Katyal said.

