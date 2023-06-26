Capacite Infraprojects shares gain most in a month after winning Rs 452 crore order

The project has been secured from a reputed private sector client, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges.

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects surged seven percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company bagged an order worth Rs 452.5 crore for the construction of residential and commercial towers in the National Capital Region of Delhi (NCR).

