Capacit'e Infraprojects bags Rs 117 crore mall construction order in Goa from DLF

Capacit'e Infraprojects bags Rs 117 crore mall construction order in Goa from DLF

Capacit'e Infraprojects bags Rs 117 crore mall construction order in Goa from DLF
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 2:46:40 PM IST (Published)

Capacit'e Infra is also the lowest bidder in projects worth approximately Rs 800 crore.

Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. has secured an order worth Rs 117.20 crore for the construction of a mall project in Goa’s Panjim from real estate major DLF.


The company will be working on DLF's upcoming DLF Avenue project. The project will help the company enter a new geography in Western India, according to the management, who is also confident of delivering good growth in the coming quarters on the back of a strong order book.

Capacit'e Infraprojects specialises in the construction of super high-rise buildings with a presence in MMR, NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Pune.

According to the latest investor presentation, the company has been awarded projects worth Rs 2,147 crore in the first half of the current financial year. This includes work orders worth Rs 1,249 crore for the MAHDA BDD project won by the Tata Projects-Capacit'e JV.

The company is also the lowest bidder in projects worth approximately Rs 800 crore. The management is also confident of exceeding its order flow guidance for the current financial year.

He said that in the next financial year Capacit'e will be targeting an ordering flow of close to Rs 2,600 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

India Ratings and Research recently upgraded the company’s credit rating to BBB+ from BBB.

Shares of Capacit'e Infraprojects are trading 1.6 percent higher at Rs 154.30.

