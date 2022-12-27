Homemarket newsstocks news

Capacit’e Infraprojects wins Rs 695 crore order from Saifee Burhani Trust in Mumbai

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 27, 2022 1:56:26 PM IST (Published)

The company recently secured an order worth Rs 117.2 crore for the construction of a mall project from DLF.

Shares of Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd. soared as much as 6.7 percent on Tuesday after the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 695 crore.


Capacit’e Infraprojects said that it has received a repeat order worth Rs 695 crore (excluding GST and labour cess) from Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) for construction of core and shell work at Sector 4 of SBUT project located at Ward C, Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai.

This will be the largest cluster of the SBUT where Capacit'e will undertake core and shell work along with all the finishings, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection services.

The management is confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines and to the satisfaction of the client.

The company recently secured an order worth Rs 117.2 crore for the construction of a mall project in Goa's Panjim from real estate major DLF.

Capacit'e Infraprojects is a leading building construction company having presence in MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), NCR (National Capital Region), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Pune, with specialisation in construction of super high-rise buildings.

Shares of Capacite Infra are off the day's high, trading 1.8 percent higher at Rs 139.
