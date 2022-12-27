Capacit’e Infraprojects wins Rs 695 crore order from Saifee Burhani Trust in Mumbai

The company recently secured an order worth Rs 117.2 crore for the construction of a mall project from DLF.
Shares of Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd. soared as much as 6.7 percent on Tuesday after the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 695 crore.
Capacit’e Infraprojects said that it has received a repeat order worth Rs 695 crore (excluding GST and labour cess) from Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) for construction of core and shell work at Sector 4 of SBUT project located at Ward C, Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai.
The management is confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines and to the satisfaction of the client.
Capacit'e Infraprojects is a leading building construction company having presence in MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), NCR (National Capital Region), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Pune, with specialisation in construction of super high-rise buildings.