Capacit'e Infra ends higher after winning Rs 203 crore residential project order

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 2, 2023 7:43:02 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd. zoomed as much as 6.2 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company announced it secured an order worth Rs 203 crore for a residential project in Thane, Maharashtra.


The company has secured an order from Ashar Ventures for the construction of a 60-storied residential tower, Ashar Pulse, in Thane for a contract value of Rs 203 crore, excluding GST and Labour Cess.

Capacit’e Infraprojects also informed the bourses that the Trading window for dealing in its securities shall remain closed for all the directors and designated employees from January 2-4, 2023.

Last week, Capacit’e Infraprojects won an order worth Rs 695 crore from Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust for the construction of core and shell work at Ward C, Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai.

The company also bagged another project worth Rs 117.20 crore from real estate giant DLF for the construction of a mall project in Goa’s Panjim.

In the first half of the current financial year, the company reported receiving projects worth Rs 2,147 crore. The construction major aims for an order inflow of Rs 2,600 to Rs 3,000 crore in the next financial year.

Capacit'e Infraprojects is a leading building construction company having a presence in MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Pune, with specialisation in the construction of super high-rise buildings.

Shares of Capacit’e Infraprojects ended 3.73 percent higher at Rs 158.70 on Monday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
