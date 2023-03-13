Capacite Infra secures non-fund based limit worth Rs 150 crore from State Bank of India

The India Ratings and Research in February downgraded the company to ‘IND BB+’ from ‘IND BBB+’ and placed it on Rating Watch with Negative Implications.

Engineering and construction company Capacite Infraprojects Ltd on Monday said that State Bank of India has sanctioned a non-fund based limit of Rs 150 crore for the company.

Capacite also announced that it is continuously engaging with members of a lenders’ consortium, led by State Bank of India , to expedite the process of sanctioning of additional non-fund-based limits.

The EPC company, in an exchange filing, stated that the limits will help it in realising its pending receivable in the form of retention monies and mobilisation of advance from the existing ongoing projects.

The company expressed hope that other consortium members will take up their part of the assessed limits shortly.

It also stated that the approval of limits by SBI will help improve liquidity position in the short to medium term. Capacite will also approach rating agencies to reconsider their views on the company.

The downgrade reflected Capacite Infra’s inability to tie up enhanced working capital limits, continued blockage of working capital and a delay in recovering its pending receivables.

Engineering and construction company Capacite works with almost all major real estate developers in the country.

The company’s order book on a standalone basis stood at Rs 9,764 crore as of December 31, 2022. Public sector accounts for 67 percent while private sector accounts for 33 percent of the total order book.

