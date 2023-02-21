Capacit'e Infra wins order worth Rs 181 crore from Indian Oil to build residential towers

The contract involves the construction of residential buildings at Indian Oil Nagar, the residential complex site of IOCL located in Andheri (West), Mumbai.

Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it secured a contract worth Rs 181.36 crore from state-owned oil company Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. for the construction of residential towers in Mumbai.

The contract worth Rs 181.36 crore involves the construction of residential buildings at Indian Oil Nagar, the public sector undertaking’s residential complex site located in Andheri (West), Mumbai.

In the December quarter, the construction company recorded a 90.18 percent jump in net profit at Rs 22.85 crore from Rs 12.02 crore in the year-ago period. Its net sales rose 21.31 percent to Rs 443.4 crore from Rs 365.5 crore in the same period last year.

Further, the EBITDA of Rs 89.79 crore was 44.24 percent higher than Rs 62.25 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Capacit'e Infraprojects is a leading building construction company having a presence in MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), NCR (National Capital Region), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Pune, with specialisation in the construction of super high-rise buildings.

Shares of Capacit'e Infraprojects are trading 0.40 percent higher at Rs 138.80.