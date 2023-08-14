CanFin Homes shares gain after company closes investigation on a Rs 39 crore fraud

2 Min Read
Shares of Canfin Homes Ltd ended at Rs 733.00, up by Rs 8.70, or 1.20 percent on the BSE.
After CanFin Homes Ltd reported fraud of over Rs 38 crore, sources close to the company on Monday (August 14) said there's no revision in the fraud amount post scrutiny and that there is no need for further investigation.
The Canara Bank promoted housing loan provider in July had said three of its employees at the Ambala branch have committed fraud of Rs 38.53 crore, and an FIR has been lodged with the Haryana Police.
"...we inform you that the internal team of the company has found that employees of the Ambala branch of the company have committed fraud over a period of time by transfer of funds to different personal bank accounts by misusing the cheque signing authority given," CanFin Homes said in an exchange filing.
The three employees, namely Vishal Saxena, Vivek Bhagat, and Deepak Gupta, committed fraud over a period of time by transfer of funds to different personal bank accounts by misusing their cheque signing authority, the company said.
According to the company, the fraud was committed over a period of time and was detected on July 24, 2023. However, it assured that this will have no impact on the asset quality of CanFin Homes, and the incident is isolated to the said branch only.
