Canara Bank, Tata Power, Britannia and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh  Jan 2, 2023 9:21:33 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Monday tracking weak global cues across global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Canara Bank for a target of Rs 345 with a stop loss at Rs 328
Buy NALCO for a target of Rs 85 with a stop loss at Rs 79
Sell Britannia for a target of Rs 4,230 with a stop loss at Rs 4,335
Sell Marico for a target of Rs 485 with a stop loss at Rs 515
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Granules India with a stop loss at Rs 325
Buy Tata Power with a stop loss at Rs 205
Buy REC Ltd with a stop loss at Rs 106
Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 321
First Published: Jan 2, 2023 9:20 AM IST
