Canara Bank, Tata Power, Britannia and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Monday tracking weak global cues across global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Canara Bank for a target of Rs 345 with a stop loss at Rs 328

Buy NALCO for a target of Rs 85 with a stop loss at Rs 79

Sell Britannia for a target of Rs 4,230 with a stop loss at Rs 4,335

Sell Marico for a target of Rs 485 with a stop loss at Rs 515

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Sell Granules India with a stop loss at Rs 325

Buy Tata Power with a stop loss at Rs 205

Buy REC Ltd with a stop loss at Rs 106

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 321