    market News stocks News

    Canara Bank, Indian Hotels, Birlasoft and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar
    1 Min(s) Read
    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a start in green tracking gains Singapore Exchange Nifty futures.

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, Trade analyst
    Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 299 with a stop loss of Rs 280
    Buy Canara Bank for a target of Rs 272 with a stop loss of Rs 253.50
    Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for a target of Rs 215 with a stop loss of Rs 202
    Sell Indian Hotels for a target of Rs 300 with a stop loss of Rs 317
     
    First Published:  IST
