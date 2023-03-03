An analyst recommends buying this PSU Bank gaining for the last five sessions

Technical analyst Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com, has buying Canara Bank and Container Corporation of India (CONCOR).
Recommended ArticlesView All
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Shares of Canara Bank have been gaining for five sessions in a row, and have gained 11 percent during this period.
He recommends buying this stock for a target of Rs 315 with a stop loss at Rs 295. The stock was up around 10 percent in last week and around 2 percent in the past month.
Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is another stock that Thakkar recommends buying. He advises buying CONCOR for a target of Rs 630 with a stop loss at Rs 594.
Also Read | Technical stock picks | Colgate, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Berger Paints, SBI, Voltas on the radar
The stock has gained close to 3 percent in last week and has remained flat over the past month.
For more details, watch the accompanying video