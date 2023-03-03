An analyst recommends buying this PSU Bank gaining for the last five sessions

Technical analyst Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com, has buying Canara Bank and Container Corporation of India (CONCOR).

Shares of Canara Bank have been gaining for five sessions in a row, and have gained 11 percent during this period.

He recommends buying this stock for a target of Rs 315 with a stop loss at Rs 295. The stock was up around 10 percent in last week and around 2 percent in the past month.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is another stock that Thakkar recommends buying. He advises buying CONCOR for a target of Rs 630 with a stop loss at Rs 594.

The stock has gained close to 3 percent in last week and has remained flat over the past month.

For more details, watch the accompanying video