market News | stocks News | An analyst recommends buying this PSU Bank gaining for the last five sessions
market | Mar 3, 2023 1:07 PM IST

An analyst recommends buying this PSU Bank gaining for the last five sessions

Profile image
By Reema Tendulkar   Mar 3, 2023 1:07 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Market technical analyst, Mitessh Thakkar has buy recommendations on these two stocks for the Friday trading session.

Technical analyst Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com, has buying Canara Bank and Container Corporation of India (CONCOR).

Shares of Canara Bank have been gaining for five sessions in a row, and have gained 11 percent during this period.
He recommends buying this stock for a target of Rs 315 with a stop loss at Rs 295. The stock was up around 10 percent in last week and around 2 percent in the past month.
Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is another stock that Thakkar recommends buying. He advises buying CONCOR for a target of Rs 630 with a stop loss at Rs 594.
Also Read | Technical stock picks | Colgate, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Berger Paints, SBI, Voltas on the radar
The stock has gained close to 3 percent in last week and has remained flat over the past month.
