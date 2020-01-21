Market
Can Fin Homes surges over 17% to hit 52-week high on strong Q3 earnings
Updated : January 21, 2020 01:23 PM IST
Net interest income (NII) was up 23.9 percent at Rs 168.63 crore as compared to Rs 136.11 crore in the same quarter last year.
Net interest margin (NIM) increased to 3.42 percent versus 3.31 percent YoY.
