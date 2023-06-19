Can Fin Homes board approves fund raise of up to Rs 5,000 crore

Shares of Can Fin Homes Ltd ended at Rs 744.00, down by Rs 5.30, or 0.71 percent on the BSE.
Canara Bank promoted housing loan provider Can Fin Homes Ltd on Monday (June 19) said its board has approved raising up to Rs 4,000 crore via debt instruments and up to Rs 1,000 crore via Qualified institutional placement (QIP).
"To place the recommendation to the members at ensuing Annual General Meeting for issuance of on-shore and/or off-shore debt instruments including but not limited to bonds, non-convertible debentures, non-convertible subordinated debt in the nature of Tier II NCDs/bonds, denominated in Indian currency and/or any foreign currency, up to an amount not exceeding Rs 4,000 crore," the company said.
Also, it said, "To place the recommendation to the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for further issue of shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and/or preferential allotment and/or Rights issue for an amount not exceeding Rs 1000 crore."
Further, the home loan company appointed Ajay Kumar Singh as an additional director and whole–time director designated as deputy managing director (Key Managerial Personnel).
Can Fin Homes provide housing loans, top-up personal loans, mortgage loans, and builder loans among others.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Be insurance-ready this monsoon: Add-ons to consider, claim process and more
Jun 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World View | PM Modi's US Visit —Technology, talent and trade must drive US-India partnership
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Tulip Mania — know what is this concept and how financial regulators often misinterpret it
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
AI has enabled these medical breakthroughs recently
Jun 17, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read