Market Can Bharti Airtel stock price double in three years? Jefferies answers Updated : June 03, 2020 02:39 PM IST In a recent report, the brokerage said that Bharti Airtel's fair value could range between Rs 840 - 1,110 in FY23, implying an upside of 50-100 percent in three years. Bharti Airtel is the key beneficiary of the rising tariffs and ongoing consolidation in the Indian telecom space, Jefferies said. The brokerage also expects mobile revenues or average revenue per user (ARPUs) in India to double over FY20-25 to $38 billion.