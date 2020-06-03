Can Bharti Airtel stock price double in three years? Jefferies answers

Telecom companies in India have been under pressure since the launch of Reliance Jio, with major players like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea facing losses and others shutting shop. Despite these developments, global brokerage firm Jefferies believes that Bharti Airtel's share price could double in three years.

In a recent report, the brokerage said that Bharti Airtel's fair value could range between Rs 840 - 1,110 in FY23, implying an upside of 50-100 percent in three years. It reiterated 'buy' call on the stock with the 12-month target at Rs 660.

Bharti Airtel is the key beneficiary of the rising tariffs and ongoing consolidation in the Indian telecom space, Jefferies said.

The brokerage also expects mobile revenues or average revenue per user (ARPUs) in India to double over FY20-25 to $38 billion.

"A comparison of mobile ARPUs/revenues of over 25 countries reveals that India's mobile revenues/GDP ratio at 0.7 percent is among the lowest versus countries with similar per capita GDP, implying scope for a rise in ARPUs," the report noted.

Given the telecom space in India is set to become a duopoly, revenue/GDP ratio should rise from the 0.7 percent levels in FY20 to at least 1 percent by FY25, closer to the Philippines, the brokerage estimated.

"This, in turn, should drive a doubling of sector revenues from an estimated $19 billion in FY20 to $38 billion in FY25, assuming a 5 percent decline in nominal GDP in FY21 and then a 10-11 percent rise every year after that. Assuming no further rise in subscribers, this would imply a doubling of sector ARPUs from Rs 108 per month in FY20 to Rs 214 per month in FY25," the report explained.

Jefferies also argued that ARPUs could rise by 3-5 percent annually beyond FY25, in line with trends across FMCG and two-wheelers over the past decade as pricing discipline may sustain.

Furthermore, the robust 24 million gross subscriber additions reported by both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in Q4FY20 after the tariff hikes in December 2019 also indicates that the market is willing to accept tariff hikes, Jefferies added.

For Q4, the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 5,237 crore year-on-year for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2019-20. This was on account of provisions for statutory dues, the company said. The telecom services operator had posted a profit of Rs 107.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, brokerages remained bullish on the stock post earnings.

CLSA maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 670 per share. It added that Indian mobile revenue growth was led by a 14 percent rise in ARPU quarter-on-quarter.

Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call on the stock with the target at Rs 600 per share. It added that Bharti Airtel's revenue and EBITDA rose 8 percent and 10 percent respectively, led by its India mobile business.

