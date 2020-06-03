  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Can Bharti Airtel stock price double in three years? Jefferies answers

Updated : June 03, 2020 02:39 PM IST

In a recent report, the brokerage said that Bharti Airtel's fair value could range between Rs 840 - 1,110 in FY23, implying an upside of 50-100 percent in three years.
Bharti Airtel is the key beneficiary of the rising tariffs and ongoing consolidation in the Indian telecom space, Jefferies said.
The brokerage also expects mobile revenues or average revenue per user (ARPUs) in India to double over FY20-25 to $38 billion.
Can Bharti Airtel stock price double in three years? Jefferies answers

You May Also Like

Gartner sees IT spending in India falling 8.1% in 2020; first fall in 5 years 

Gartner sees IT spending in India falling 8.1% in 2020; first fall in 5 years 

Over 1,700 stranded Mizos yet to return home: Official

Over 1,700 stranded Mizos yet to return home: Official

Reliance Industries' rights issue subscribed 1.3x with a day to go

Reliance Industries' rights issue subscribed 1.3x with a day to go

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement