The shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) got listed at a premium of 23 percent at Rs 1,518 apiece as against the issue price of Rs 1,230 on the BSE.

Meanwhile, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals also made a strong debut on the bourses listing at 115% premium over issue price.

The initial public offer (IPO) of CAMS got fully subscribed on the second day of the bidding process, and was subscribed nearly 47 times. The Rs 2,244-crore public issue received bids for 1.38 crore equity shares against the offer size of 1.28 crore equity shares

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.7 times, while the reserved category of non-institutional investors segment received 32.3 percent subscription.

The price band was fixed price band of Rs 1,229-1,230 per share.

The IPO of the Chennai based financial infrastructure company consists of an offer for sale of 1,82,46,600 equity shares by NSE Investments, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, Great Terrain Investment, Acsys Investments, HDFC and HDB Employees Welfare Trust, as per the draft papers filed with Sebi.

CAMS is the largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of approximately 70 percent based on mutual fund average assets under management.

The company has an experience of over two decades and works essentially as a services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions.