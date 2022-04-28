Campus Activewear IPO subscribed 52 times on final day

Campus Activewear shares were available for bidding in a price range of Rs 278-292 apiece in multiples of 51 under the IPO.

Campus Activewear's initial public offer (IPO) worth Rs 1,400 crore was subscribed 51.8 times on Thursday, the final day of the bidding process. Overall, the company received demands for Rs 72,800 crore.

At the end of the day, the footwear brand's initial share sale received bids for 174 crore shares as against the 3.4 crore shares on offer, according to exchange data.

Category Subscription Reservation (%) Qualified institutional buyers 152 times 50 Non-institutional investors 22.3 times 15 Retail 7.7 times 35

The IPO had opened for subscription on April 26. It was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of shares by promoters and existing shareholders, which means the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Campus Activewear shares were available for bidding in a price range of Rs 278-292 apiece in multiples of 51 under the IPO. Shares are likely to be listed on bourses BSE and NSE on May 9.

Ahead of the IPO, Campus Activewear had garnered a little over Rs 418 crore from anchor investors.

Campus Activewear, which introduced the brand Campus in 2005, offers a diverse product portfolio.