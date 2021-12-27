0

Campus Activewear files papers with SEBI for IPO

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Campus Activewear IPO: Campus Activewear has filed preliminary papers with market regulator SEBI to float an IPO. The proposed Campus IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS).

Campus Activewear has filed papers with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to float an initial public offer (IPO). Delhi-based Campus is a sports and athletic-leisure footwear company, The proposed IPO is going to be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and existing shareholders.
The OFS comprises offloading of 5.1 crore equity shares, according to Campus Activewear's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI.
Promoters Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal, and investors TPG Growth III SF and QRG Enterprises will participate in the OFS.
Currently, promoters hold a 78.2 percent stake in Campus Activewear. TPG Growth holds 17.2 percent and and QRG Enterprises 3.9 percent.
BofA Securities India, JM Financial, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the merchant bankers to advise the company on the public issue.
Campus Activewear offers a diverse product portfolio.
Campus Activewear -- which introduced the brand Campus in 2005 -- is a lifestyle-oriented sports and athletic-leisure footwear company offering a diverse product portfolio for the entire family.
The brand enjoyed  market share of about 17 percent market share in the branded sports and athletic-leisure footwear industry in India by value in fiscal year 2021, according to news agency PTI.
