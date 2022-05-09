Campus Activewear makes strong market debut, shares list at 23% premium over issue price

Cross
Campus Activewear shares made a strong debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE. The footwear company's IPO, which was open for subscription from April 26 to April 28, saw a subscription of 52 times the shares on offer.

Campus Activewear shares made a strong debut on stock exchanges amid a market-wide sell-off on Monday. The stock of the sports and athleisure footwear company listed on BSE at Rs 355 apiece, a premium of 21.6 percent over the upper end of its issue price range of Rs 278-292 apiece.
On NSE, the Campus stock began its journey at Rs 360 apiece, a premium 23.3 percent over the issue price.
Campus Activewear's initial public offer (IPO), to raise up to Rs 1,400 crore, was subscribed 51.8 times. In the three-day bidding process, the IPO secured bids for 174 crore shares as against the 3.4 crore shares on offer, according to exchange data.
CategorySubscriptionReservation (%)
Qualified institutional buyers152 times50
Non-institutional investors22.3 times15
Retail7.7 times35
Bidding for the IPO was available from April 26 to April 28. The initial share sale was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and existing shareholders, which means the company did not receive any proceeds from the issue.
Campus Activewear shares were available for bidding in a price range of Rs 278-292 apiece in multiples of 51 under the IPO.
Campus Activewear, which introduced the brand Campus in 2005, offers a diverse product portfolio.
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
